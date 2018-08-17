Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. Capital Drilling has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration, development, grade control, and blast hole drilling services to the mineral exploration and mining companies. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

