Cantor Fitzgerald Increases TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Price Target to $27.00

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXMD. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

TXMD opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

