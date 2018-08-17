Canopy Growth (CGC) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:CGC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.30. 440,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,772. The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 84.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

