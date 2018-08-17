Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $93.25 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 199,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $93,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.86 and a 12 month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

