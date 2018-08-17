Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $85.58 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $85,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,411 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 190,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.