Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $326.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.15 and a fifty-two week high of $341.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus set a $372.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,231. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

