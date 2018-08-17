Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Cronos Group (CRON) to “Hold”

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CRON opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$14.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

