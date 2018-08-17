Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Set at $35.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. 113,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 180.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 766.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $141,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

