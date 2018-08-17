Cambian Group (CMBN) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 238 ($3.04).
LON CMBN traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 191.10 ($2.44). 564,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,881. Cambian Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.02).
Cambian Group Company Profile
