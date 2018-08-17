Cambian Group (CMBN) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 238 ($3.04).

LON CMBN traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 191.10 ($2.44). 564,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,881. Cambian Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.02).

Cambian Group Company Profile

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

