California Resources Corp (CRC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 1,855.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 690,503 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 203,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price target on California Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

