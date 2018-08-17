Calian Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$31.50 on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$26.64 and a twelve month high of C$34.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. Calian Group had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$73.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.79, for a total value of C$337,900.00. Also, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$161,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $506,240 over the last three months.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

