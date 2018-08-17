CAE (CAE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CAE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 43.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,172,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 353,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 4.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 120,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,131,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 12,954.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 451,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

