Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 62,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 254.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

