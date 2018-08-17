CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $183.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,825. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

