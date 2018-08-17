Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,771 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $12,729,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 429.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

XOM stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

