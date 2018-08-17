Cable One (CABO) Given a $860.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2018 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $8.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $30.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $35.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $40.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $44.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $49.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CABO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $821.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $796.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $797.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 18.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

