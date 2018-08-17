CA, Inc. (CA) Insider Sells $808,846.11 in Stock

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $808,846.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ayman Sayed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Ayman Sayed sold 34,562 shares of CA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,497,917.08.

On Thursday, July 12th, Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of CA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Ayman Sayed sold 83,703 shares of CA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,918,723.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CA by 186.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 398,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CA by 25.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,479 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CA by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 659,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

