Bytecent (BYC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $586.00

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bytecent has a market cap of $429,272.00 and approximately $586.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecent coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecent alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009799 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytecent Profile

Bytecent (BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,267,016 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.