Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,816,000 after purchasing an additional 92,097 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 681,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $166.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $1,738,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $156.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

