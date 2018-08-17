Bulwark (BWK) Market Cap Hits $9.85 Million

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00014328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market cap of $9.85 million and $59,597.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 10,931,699 coins and its circulating supply is 10,612,645 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

