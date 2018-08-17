Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of BLDR opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,546. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 131,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $3,835,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

