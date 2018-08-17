BTIG Research Lowers On Deck Capital (ONDK) to Sell

BTIG Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded On Deck Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on On Deck Capital in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded On Deck Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,712. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $643.50 million, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 26.85 and a quick ratio of 26.85.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil E. Wolfson bought 5,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,768.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

