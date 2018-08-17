Bruce M. Goldberg Sells 3,600 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $111,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.49. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $703.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 1,018.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 152,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

