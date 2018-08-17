Brokers Issue Forecasts for Curo Group Holdings Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Curo Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 175.82%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

CURO opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,440,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,201,204 shares of company stock worth $96,809,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

