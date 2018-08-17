Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (WU) PT at $18.25

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
In other news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
