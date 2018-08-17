Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (WU) PT at $18.25

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 75,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 146,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

NYSE WU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

