Brokerages Set Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Target Price at $91.50

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

SFLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,663,324.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,240 shares of company stock worth $12,418,861. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $1,669,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $11,101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 452.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 29.6% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Shares of Shutterfly stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $73.66. 714,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. equities analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.