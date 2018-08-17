Brokerages Set Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) PT at $60.33

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:SERV opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

