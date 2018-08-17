Brokerages Set Peugeot SA (UG) PT at $23.06

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.06 ($26.20).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

UG stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.15 ($21.76). 1,070,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($18.69) and a one year high of €21.01 ($23.88).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

