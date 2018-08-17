Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $757,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,234.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

