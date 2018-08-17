Brokerages Set Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) PT at $70.33

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,654,503. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

