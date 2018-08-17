Brokerages Set Crane Co. (CR) PT at $106.44

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Crane stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Crane has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,170,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max H. Mitchell sold 40,765 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $3,635,422.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,894,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,264,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Crane by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 237,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 132,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

