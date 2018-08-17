Brokerages Set $4.00 Price Target for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Luna Innovations’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 39,497 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $134,289.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 62,267 shares of company stock worth $211,836 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 82.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 106.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,662. The company has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.91. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 34.13%. sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

