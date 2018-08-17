Brokerages Expect RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. RGC Resources also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RGC Resources.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in RGC Resources by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 128,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RGC Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.