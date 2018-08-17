Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

