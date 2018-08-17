Brokerages Expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. Navigant Consulting reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NCI opened at $23.54 on Friday. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $586,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCI. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,791,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 531,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,290,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,263,000 after acquiring an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 301,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,072,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

