Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $205,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,348 shares in the company, valued at $64,978,599.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,005,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,867,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,169 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $71.18. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,647. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.