Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.