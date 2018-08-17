Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to report $310.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.93 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 49,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,725. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Vectrus news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $49,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Widman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $312,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,372.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

