Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $15.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.86 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $61.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.92 million to $62.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.81 million to $76.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Monroe Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 62.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.69. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $14.80.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.