Brokerages Anticipate J M Smucker Co (SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,177,214.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $122,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.