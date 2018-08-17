Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (DVA) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.80. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In other Davita news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,125.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 250.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at $173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. 67,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Davita has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita Inc

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

