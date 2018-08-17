Brinker International (EAT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.37 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 29,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,922. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $817.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 66.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brinker International by 480.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,905,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.