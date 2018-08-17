Brian K. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) VP Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $2,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $234.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.50 and a 52 week high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,905 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,773,000 after purchasing an additional 173,889 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 351,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,630.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

