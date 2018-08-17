BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,130,008 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded BRF S.A. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BRF S.A. common stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF S.A. common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get BRF S.A. common stock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 848,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 366,175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRF S.A. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF S.A. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.