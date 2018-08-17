Braskem SA ADR Class A (BAK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News stories about Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Braskem SA ADR Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 47.5888244927372 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- Petrobras May Reverse Its Decision to Sell Braskem, CFO Says (finance.yahoo.com)
- Solid Pricing Boosting Braskem’s Free Cash Flow, But A Buyout Is The Best Outcome (seekingalpha.com)
- Braskem SA (BAK): Shares in the Trader’s Spot light (thenewsbloom.org)
- Braskem SA (BAK) returned 5.86% high – Monthly Gainer (nasdaqplace.com)
- Braskem SA (BAK) CEO Fernando Musa on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (seekingalpha.com)
BAK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
About Braskem SA ADR Class A
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
