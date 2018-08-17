Braskem SA ADR Class A (BAK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News stories about Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Braskem SA ADR Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 47.5888244927372 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Braskem SA ADR Class A alerts:

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:BAK opened at $28.98 on Friday. Braskem SA ADR Class A has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

About Braskem SA ADR Class A

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem SA ADR Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem SA ADR Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.