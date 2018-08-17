Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$133.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.63.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD.UN opened at C$125.96 on Monday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$81.76 and a 12-month high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.