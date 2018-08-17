Boyd Gaming (BYD) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,837. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.