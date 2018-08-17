Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $902,000 in Valhi, Inc. (VHI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valhi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of VHI opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a return on equity of 235.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

