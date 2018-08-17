Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,513,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,467,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,739,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,678,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 334.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 505,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 389,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 288,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Private Financial news, insider Joseph D. Regan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,812.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,205 shares of company stock worth $536,251. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.