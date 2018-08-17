Boston Partners Sells 105,320 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.71% of YRC Worldwide worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YRCW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 3.94. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

